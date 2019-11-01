Ron Watson funeral arrangements confirmed

Ron Watson, founder president of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA), died last Sunday evening at the age of 72, leaving a legacy of remarkable accomplishments in creating the MSHFA, then molding it into a respected organization that honors all forms of motorsports.

The following arrangements have been made for Ron’s funeral service next week in Novi, Mich. A celebration of Ron’s life will also be held at the MSHFA Museum in Daytona Beach later this month. The date and time of the celebration will be announced when the details are finalized in the near future.

Visitation – Tuesday, November 5: 2 – 8 p.m.

O’Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home

41555 Grand River Ave.

Novi, MI 48375

248-348-1800

Funeral – Wednesday, November 6: 10 a.m. Visitation; 11 a.m. Service

Novi United Methodist Church

41671 W. 10 Mile Rd.

Novi, MI 48375

248-349-2652