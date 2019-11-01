Michelin selected to supply tires for WEC Hypercar class

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest revealed today that Michelin has been selected to supply tires for the upcoming Hypercar Prototype FIA WEC top class, which will debut in the 2020/21 season.

Michelin’s deal is for three years, and comes after a lengthy tender process this year in which a bid from Goodyear is also understood to have been presented. This means that the French tire manufacturer will be supplying tires exclusively in both the WEC and IMSA’s top classes from next season onwards. Currently the LMP1 class is an open tire formula, though all three teams currently race with Michelin.

It now remains to be seen which of the two constructors will supply tires for the other three categories. It is expected that each WEC class will become a single-tire formula from 2020/21, and with Michelin and Goodyear likely to end up with two classes apiece.

“The FIA World Endurance Championship and particularly the 24 Hours of Le Mans, has enjoyed the benefit of Michelin’s technical expertise and pioneering outlook for many years now,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the ACO. “As supplier of the new Hypercar class, the French manufacturer will be making a vital contribution to the bright new era of endurance racing.”

Scott Clark, executive vice president of the Americas region for Michelin Group, responsible for the company’s global automotive, motorsports and experiences business segments, added: “We are very pleased to have been selected as the tire supplier to the new Hypercar category in the World Endurance Championship, which will enable Michelin to remain committed to the highest level of endurance racing, where our brand has excelled for over 20 years.

“The new Hypercar category, vehicles most similar to exotic ‘super cars,’ offers us new and particularly interesting challenges and also allows us to strengthen our partnership with exclusive vehicle manufacturers.

“As always, our goal is to develop tires that deliver the highest levels of performance and consistency over their life. Additionally, we look forward to bringing innovations that deliver sustainable solutions to the series, in complete alignment with Michelin Group’s strategy.”