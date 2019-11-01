Go Fas confirms Stewart-Haas alliance

Go Fas Racing will have a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing beginning in 2020, the team announced Friday.

The single-car operation will receive chassis, data, and technical support from SHR for its No. 32 Ford Mustang. Additionally, the team’s relationship with Ford and Roush Yates Engines will continue.

“2020 will be an exciting year at GFR with the addition of SHR cars and their technical assistance,” said team owner Archie St. Hilaire. “I can’t thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them. All of this couldn’t happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners.

“GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series, and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees.”

Corey LaJoie joined the team this year and has matched GFR’s single-season high in top-10 finishes with two (previously set in 2017 with Matt DiBenedetto). He’s also in a position to match or better the team’s best finish in points. In 203 Cup Series races, Go Fas Racing has earned five top-10 finishes.

Driver negotiations for next year “are still ongoing,” the team said.

Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition for SHR, said: “This arrangement will allow Go Fas Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth.”