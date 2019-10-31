Bell Helmets becomes official partner of the Road to Indy

Bell Helmets has become an official partner of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, providing a variety of benefits to competitors on the world’s leading driver development platform.

The new collaboration will take place effective immediately – for an initial period of three years – to offer drivers cost-savings in the off-season as they prepare for the start of Road to Indy competition in March of 2020.

Bell Racing Helmets, founded in 1954, has long been regarded as the frontrunner in state-of-the-art head protection and is the leading supplier of helmets in both IndyCar and Formula 1. The company manufactures purpose-built designs utilized in all forms of motorsports worldwide. Its U.S. headquarters is housed in Champaign, Ill., serving both North and South America, with its Indy Pro Shop in Speedway, IN and the new Charlotte Pro Shop in Mooresvile, NC.

“From the view of Bell Helmets, it’s really impressive what Andersen Promotions continues to do with the Road to Indy,” said Chris Wheeler, Director of Business Development and Innovation at Bell Racing USA. “We are happy to formally have a technical partnership with them moving forward for the next three years minimum. We’re looking forward to providing trackside services to all the future stars as they come up through the Road to Indy and we’re excited to meet all the new drivers in 2020 and beyond.”

All drivers on the Road to Indy will have the opportunity to benefit from a discounted helmet program as part of the new partnership.

In addition to a Road to Indy scholarship to advance to the next step on the ladder, each of the 2020 champions will also receive a one-year Bell Helmet Athlete Contract which includes an FIA-8860 required helmet and accessories for that year.

Bell Helmets will also be providing social media support to the Road to Indy and its competitors and has the world’s largest motorsports safety social media footprint.

The Road to Indy Pace Car Program – which provides numerous guests at each race event on the calendar with VIP track lap experiences – will be outfitted with new Bell open-face helmets.

“We are excited and proud to officially welcome Bell Helmets to the Road to Indy family,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions.

“Bell already has a solid presence in our paddock and to be able to expand that support with a discounted program for all of our drivers, special offerings for our champions and social media promotion is tremendous. Chris [Wheeler] has long been a friend to the Road to Indy and we look forward to a great partnership with he and Bell Helmets for many years to come.”