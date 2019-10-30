TV ratings: Martinsville, Mexico

Formula 1 returned to over-the-air U.S. TV last Sunday, with a modest uptick in audience.

The Mexican Grand Prix on ABC averaged an 0.56 household rating and 850,000 viewers. While that might not seem a big boost over F1’s usual numbers for an OTA telecast in an unusually good time slot by F1 standards, it’s actually up from last year’s 0.50/776,000 viewers, as well as the 0.53/825,000 that watched it in 2017 on NBC.

Starting about an hour later on NBCSN, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville was up about the same amount, averaging a 1.37 rating and 2.3m viewers compared to last year’s 1.29/2.2m.

The biggest year-on-year winner of the weekend, though, was NASCAR’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Martinsville on Saturday, which averaged a 0.33/524,000 on FS1, up from 0.25/363,000 on the same network in 2018. Unfortunately, Fox Sports was forced to apologize after a technical glitch prevented viewers from seeing the dramatic finish live. In case you missed it, here it is: