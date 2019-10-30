NASCAR interview: Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon is concerned with more than just the No. 3 team at Richard Childress Racing.

The grandson of RCR founder and Hall of Famer Richard Childress carries the weight of the entire company on his shoulders. Dillon feels the successes and struggles personally. He’s invested in the organization’s continued growth and future.

“I’ve got a lot of desire to win races here for this company,” Dillon says on this week’s podcast. And he also explains when the time would be right to take off his driving hat and put on the business hat to be involved in the day-to-day operations at RCR.

