DragonSpeed to run two IMSA LMP2 entries

Indianapolis-based historic racing team Era Motorsport is set to compete in IMSA’s LMP2 class next season as part of a two-car ORECA effort run by U.S.-flagged IndyCar and LMP regular DragonSpeed, RACER has learned.

This news provides a welcome boost to the LMP2 class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which in 2019 featured just two full-season cars from PR1 Motorsports and Performance Tech.

Era Motorsport, run by ex-Grand-Am and IMSA racer Kyle Tilley, will enter a single ORECA 07 Gibson in the class next year. The ORECA will be run with full technical support from DragonSpeed, which will also field an additional car of its own alongside this new program.

Elton Julian confirmed to RACER that DragonSpeed’s separate car will run in IMSA beyond the team’s previously-confirmed plan to defend its 2019 LMP2 Rolex 24 Hours class win. DragonSpeed is also set to continue racing in the European Le Mans Series in 2020 alongside this IMSA effort.

The scale of the program is still to be confirmed, but it is understood that a full range of options are under consideration for both teams, up to and including the full IMSA LMP2 season.

These two ORECAs add to an expanding IMSA LMP2 class for next season. Currently, alongside PR1 and Performance Tech, NASCAR team Rick Ware Racing is also set to join the ranks with a Riley/Multimatic Mk.30 chassis. As it stands, the class should feature at least five to six cars throughout the season if the plans for all five teams come together.