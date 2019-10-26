Penske tweaks pit crews

Team Penske has shuffled some of its pit crew members ahead of the Round of 8 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano has been reunited with jackman Graham Stoddard, who was on the No. 22 Ford team when they won the championship last year. Stoddard along with tire carrier Wade Moore have both moved over to Logano’s team from pitting the No. 12 Ford of Ryan Blaney.

“It doesn’t concern me,” said Logano of disrupting the team’s flow. “We had a rookie jackman this year who has made a lot of good gains over this season, but I feel the opportunity to put basically the same team together that won the championship last year for the next few years, I think was a smart play.

“We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things and putting the band back together from where it was last year when we won the championship makes sense, so I was on board with that.”

Blaney is now working with what had been Brad Keselowski’s pit crew. Both Blaney and Logano are still championship eligible, and these changes will remain intact for the remainder of the playoffs.

The pit crew for Keselowski is made up of the jackman and tire carrier that were moved off Logano’s team, Nathan Ricketts (jackman) and Dylan Dowell (carrier) as well as what had been the rest of Blaney’s team. Keselowski was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend.

Logano is also the defending race winner at Martinsville Speedway.