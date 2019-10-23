TV ratings: Kansas

After a washout in Talladega forced NASCAR to race on Monday, the series got a break from the weather last weekend in Kansas and was rewarded with a TV audience rebound.

After Talladega’s Monday race on NBCSN (it would have aired over the air on NBC on Sunday) averaged a 0.99 rating and 1.5m viewers, Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas averaged a 2.03 racing and 3.3 million viewers on NBC, a healthy increase over last year’s 1.74/2.7m on the same network last year.

The Xfinity Series race from Kansas, on the other hand, was down slightly, averaging a 0.91/1.3m on NBC. Last year, also on NBC, it averaged 0.86/1.3m.