SCCA RallyCross Nationals moves to Road America

Even though the dust and excitement have hardly settled on the 2019 running of the DirtFish RallyCross National Championship, the Sports Car Club of America is already making plans for the 2020 event.

After two consecutive, wonderful years at National Balloon Classic Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola, Iowa; the 14th annual DirtFish RallyCross National Championship will make its first-ever visit to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. And according to Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager, the hallowed venue can’t wait to get dirty with SCCA RallyCross racers.

“We are very excited to host the SCCA RallyCross community in August of 2020, where the SCCA’s most accessible form of extreme motorsport will be on display for fans, competitors and enthusiasts,” Kertscher said. “We are all about hosting events and programs where people can have fun with cars. From our winter autocross events to club days, track days, driving schools and especially our race events, there is always something going on at America’s National Park of Speed.”

Mike Cobb, SCCA’s President & CEO, said Road America is a great fit for the Club’s championship RallyCross event. Centrally located in the Midwest, Road America has both the infrastructure and open space required to conduct the competition. The current plan is for RallyCross competitors to occupy a plot of land found at the end of the main straight just before Road America’s turn one. The paddock would be set up alongside the fence line, and the competition course located in an open area just northeast of that paddock.

“Road America and SCCA have had a great relationship for many, many years,” Cobb said. “Of course, the Club’s WeatherTech Chicago Region June Sprints has been run at the legendary track for more than 60 consecutive years. And the National Championship Runoffs, which called Road America ‘home’ from 2009 to 2013, will be returning to the venue next year. We’re ecstatic to be adding another top-tier SCCA event, the DirtFish RallyCross National Championship, to Road America’s 2020 event calendar.”