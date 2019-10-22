No penalties for Kansas Xfinity pit lane scuffle

NASCAR issued just one penalty after the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway.

Chris Gayle, crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, was fined for there being one unsecure lug nut on the car after the Hollywood Casino 400. Jones finished seventh Sunday afternoon.

There were no penalties issued for the altercation between Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, had already said during a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio appearance Monday the drivers would not be penalized. O’Donnell said officials understand it gets heated at times.

Custer said he was upset because Reddick (photo above) didn’t keep his car on the bottom of the track. Racing for the lead, Reddick went up the track and Custer also went wide and bounced off the wall. Both drivers are championship eligible.

Reddick finished second and Custer 11th. Afterward, Custer walked over to Reddick on pit road and put his hand on Reddick’s shoulder which set off the altercation. Team members from both crews got involved, some trying to separate their drivers while another, from Stewart-Haas Racing, grabbed Reddick around the neck.

Take a look at this exclusive angle of the confrontation between @TylerReddick and @ColeCuster following today's #NASCARPlayoffs race at @kansasspeedway. pic.twitter.com/MM2mzBOqRc — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) October 19, 2019

O’Donnell did say NASCAR would be looking at the role crew members from both Stewart-Haas Racing and Richard Childress Racing played. However, there were no penalties issued to either teams.