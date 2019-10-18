SprintX poles on the line for doubleheader weekend at LVMS

QUALIFYING 1

Vesko Kozarov put the No. 91 Rearden Racing Audi R8 LMS GT4 on the overall and SprintX West Am poles after posting a 1m41.095s fastest lap for Pirelli GT4 America Race 1 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Colin Mullan will start second overall, claiming the SprintX Pro-Am pole with a 1m41.510s best in his No. 36 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S GT4.

Starting third, and claiming the SprintX Am pole, is James Sofronas in the No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR with a best lap of 1m41.565s.

Matt Travis, who sits second in the points standings, will start fourth overall, second in the SprintX Pro-Am class, in the No, 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR, with Matt Keegan (No. 51 Panoz Avezzano GT4), second in the SprintX Am class, rounding out the overall top five.

Jon Miller took the SprintX West Pro-Am pole and will start sixth overall in the No. 28 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4.

Patrick Byrne (No. 89 RENNtech Mercedes AMG GT4) will start seventh overall, third in the SprintX Pro-Am class, with Michael Dinan (No. 21 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR) eighth overall, fourth in SprintX Pro-Am.

Alan Brynjolfsson will start ninth overall, second in the SprintX West Pro-Am class, in the No. 77 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR, with Kevin Woods and the No. 67 TRG Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR 10th overall, second in SprintX West Am.

GT4 SPRINTX QUALIFYING 1

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 1 goes green on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 p.m. PDT, streaming live at www.gt4-america.com/watch-live.

QUALIFYING 2

SprintX Pro-Am championship-leading Stephen Cameron Racing got a boost to its title bid as Gregory Liefooghe reeled off a fastest lap of 1m40.995s in the orange and blue No. 19 BMW M4 GT4 to claim pole position for Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 2.

Guy Cosmo flew to second overall in his No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT4 with a fast lap of 1m41.193s that was just one-tenth of a second behind pole-sitting Liefooghe.

Harry Gottsacker (No. 28 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4) took the SprintX West Pro-Am pole and will start third overall, with Jason Hart (No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR) fourth, third in the SprintX Pro-Am class, and Jason Wolfe (No. 38 ST Racing BMW M4 GT4) fifth overall, second in the SprintX West Pro-Am class.

Outside the top five, Trent Hindman (No. 77 Park Place Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR) will start sixth overall, third in SprintX West Pro-Am, and Robby Foley (No. 21 Flying Lizard Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR) seventh, fourth in SprintX Pro-Am class.

Jeff Burton 1m41.980s fast lap in the No. 91 Rearden Racing Audi R8 LMS GT4, eighth overall, earned him SprintX West Am pole.

Jarrett Andretti will start ninth overall, fifth in the SprintX Pro-Am class, in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S GT4, with Owen Trinkler starting 10th overall, fourth in the SprintX West Pro-Am class, driving the No. 43 Rearden Racing Audi R8 LMS GT4.

John Tecce (No. 69 BGB Motorsports Group Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR) will start 11th overall, on the SprintX Am pole.

GT4 SPRINTX QUALIFYING 2

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Race 2 will go green on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11:10 a.m. PDT, streaming live at www.gt4-america.com/watch-live.