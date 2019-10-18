Preece to drive Buescher's backup car at Kansas after JTG hauler fire

Ryan Preece will drive teammate Chris Buescher’s backup car this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 47 JTG Daugherty hauler caught fire on the way to Kansas, which has rendered it unusable for the time being. Friday morning, the organization said it will still field both its entries with help from Hendrick Motorsports, which has lent JTG a hauler for the weekend.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from the NASCAR community following what happened yesterday on the way to Kansas Speedway,” the team said in a statement. “We are planning to have two cars on track this afternoon to compete on Sunday. Thanks to Hendrick Motorsports, the No. 47 team is working out of their test hauler, and we are planning to run the No. 37 backup car as the No. 47 primary car.

“We have no further updates at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Opening practice in preparation of the Hollywood Casino 400 is at 4:05 p.m. ET.