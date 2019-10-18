Hemric fastest in final practice at Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric was fastest in the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas Speedway with a lap of 177.830 mph (30.366 seconds).

Hemric’s Chevrolet Camaro led a clean 50-minute session.

Kevin Harvick (P) was second quick at 177.096 mph. Completing the top five were Kurt Busch at 177.072 mph, Brad Keselowski (P) at 176.893 mph, and Ryan Blaney (P) at 176.725 mph.

Sixth fastest was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 176.684 mph, with Kyle Busch (P) seventh fastest at 176.615 mph. Eighth fastest was Martin Truex Jr. (P) at 176.569 mph followed by Daniel Suarez at 176.424 mph and Aric Almirola at 176.373 mph.

Other playoff drivers: Denny Hamlin was 12th at 176.344 mph, Alex Bowman 15th at 175.953 mph, Joey Logano 16th at 175.896 mph, Clint Bowyer 19th at 175.661 mph, Chase Elliott 20th at 175.484 mph, William Byron 22nd at 175.160 mph, and Kyle Larson 26th at 174.865 mph.

Suarez ran the most laps in practice, 63.

Kyle Busch was tops in the best 10 consecutive lap average. He was followed by Blaney, Truex Jr., Hamlin, and Harvick.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 1:35 p.m. ET Saturday.