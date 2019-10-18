Corvette Racing confirms Magnussen's departure

Corvette Racing has confirmed the news revealed last month, that program veteran Jan Magnussen will not compete with the factory program moving forward.

“I’m fortunate to have had such a long career with Corvette Racing,” he said. “When I joined the program in 2004, I never thought this would be my home for the next 16 years. The team is like my second family. I’m very proud of the championships and race wins we achieved together against very tough competition. Thanks to everyone at Corvette Racing for the good times and memories.”

The head of racing at General Motors spoke fondly of the decade-plus spent by the Dane within the GM Racing family.

“Everyone at Corvette Racing thanks Jan for his years of dedication and professionalism during the last 16 years,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “Jan has been a key part of the growth and success of Corvette Racing. His experience and insight have been invaluable. We hold Jan in the highest regard and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

16 years, 156 races, 35 wins, four titles… and a lifetime of friendship and memories. We thank @JanMagnussen for that and much more #ThankYouJan pic.twitter.com/PNJfG5jtwe — Corvette Racing (@CorvetteRacing) October 18, 2019

Magnussen, the winner of four championships and 35 races for Corvette, intends to continue racing, and has found interest from teams in IMSA’s DPi and GT Daytona classes. His replacement at Corvette (tipped to be Jordan Taylor) and any other changes to the team as it moves to the new mid-engine C8.R chassis will be named later in the year.