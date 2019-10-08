Magnussen aiming to race on in 2020

RACER has learned that despite whatever changes might be in store for Jan Magnussen at Corvette Racing, the 17-year veteran of the factory GM program intends to continue racing in 2020 and beyond. Remaining in North America is said to be the 2017-2018 GT Le Mans champion’s preference.

As revealed last month in Monterey, IMSA’s 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype title winner Jordan Taylor is expected to be confirmed as a full-time member of the Corvette Racing C8.R outfit. Magnussen is also tipped to be rotating out of the program after this weekend’s season finale at Petit Le Mans.

Although both developments await acknowledgement from the team, it’s believed Magnussen’s services could be in demand in IMSA’s other classes once clarity is provided after the 10-hour race in Braselton, Georgia.

“My focus remains solely on this weekend’s race with Corvette Racing and finishing the season with a win at Road Atlanta,” a noncommittal Magnussen told RACER. “I can’t comment on anything beyond this weekend at this stage.”

Prior to joining Corvette Racing, Magnussen was a member of the factory Panoz LMP1 program, and once inside the GM family, his services were often called upon to compete in GT and prototype machinery. A four-time champion for Corvette, and a four-time class winner for the team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 46-year-old currently holds third in the GTLM standings with teammate Antonio Garcia.