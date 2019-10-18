Bowyer confirms SHR extension is for one year

Clint Bowyer’s extension with Stewart-Haas Racing – which was announced Thursday – is a one-year deal.

“It’s good for me,” said Bowyer. “In today’s day in age, there’s a lot going on. There are a lot of moving parts in our sport. You talk about everything that’s going to happen after that, and there’s just a lot of unknowns. There is a lot of positive vision and opinions on the direction and everything else, but at the end of the day we have to figure that out. I’m no different.

“I’m just a competitor within the sport and you work for an organization that puts on a show. How all that is going to play out after the new car and everything happens, at this point in the game you aren’t in situations anymore where you put three years together or long-term deals anymore.”

NASCAR’s five-year agreement with its tracks ends after next season, which means if officials wanted to change its schedule regarding venues it could do so beginning in 2021. NASCAR is also scheduled to debut its Next Gen race car for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in ‘21.

Next year will be Bowyer’s 15th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will turn 41 at the end of May.

“I’m OK,” said Bowyer of his extension. “I was fine with a one-year deal. That’s on my end of it, too. I feel like that’s where we are at (today). I was 100 percent OK with that.”

Bowyer said he never felt as if he was racing for his career, and his focus is on advancing in the playoffs. Going into Sunday’s elimination race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) he is 24 points out of a transfer spot.