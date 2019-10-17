PODCAST: Parker Kilgerman

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Parker Kligerman is back on the podcast for an extended visit this week to dig into many topics from around the garage. Kligerman offers a perspective as both a NASCAR driver, analyst, and all-around motorsports fan.

Some of what you'll hear in this episode:

  • Kligerman on the Next Gen race car and the direction NASCAR is going
  • What it means when a driver says ‘it drives like a race car should’
  • Battling some misconceptions in stock car racing
  • How important he believes it is that a race car looks like its street car counterpart
  • Thoughts on an IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader
  • Whether a documentary on NASCAR (like Netflix has with F1) would be beneficial for the fans
  • Silly season thoughts: Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse, Paul Menard out and Matt DiBenedetto in, and Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick headed to the Cup Series
  • Why Kligerman is torn on the Stenhouse news
  • Checking in on his playoff predictions and a prediction for Erik Jones in 2020

