PODCAST: Parker Kilgerman

Parker Kligerman is back on the podcast for an extended visit this week to dig into many topics from around the garage. Kligerman offers a perspective as both a NASCAR driver, analyst, and all-around motorsports fan.
Some of you’ll hear in this episode:
Kligerman on the Next Gen race car and the direction NASCAR is going
What it means when a driver says ‘it drives like a race car should’
Battling some misconceptions in stock car racing
How important he believes it is that a race car looks like its street car counterpart
Thoughts on an IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader
Whether a documentary on NASCAR (like Netflix has with F1) would be beneficial for the fans
Silly season thoughts: Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse, Paul Menard out and Matt DiBenedetto in, and Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick headed to the Cup Series
Why Kligerman is torn on the Stenhouse news
Checking in on his playoff predictions and a prediction for Erik Jones in 2020
