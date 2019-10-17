Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Burton for 2020 season in Xfinity Series

Harrison Burton will move into the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing the organization announced Thursday.

Burton, 19, will compete for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 20 Supra. Dex Imaging will be the team’s primary sponsor.

“Next year is going to be really cool opportunity for me because I grew up watching my dad (Jeff Burton) race in the Xfinity Series,” Burton said. “Making my first start at Bristol this year was really surreal. I remember being a little kid and watching him race there and now, I will have the opportunity to compete for the Xfinity Series championship next year. On top of that, I’ve got Dex Imaging continuing their support of me for a majority of races next season. That’s really cool because I’ve had them as a sponsor since I was 13 and to bring them from pro late models all the way to the Xfinity Series is pretty wild.

“I want to finish this season strong, but I’m excited to get 2020 started. My time with JGR this season will really help me because I’ve already gotten to know so many people there and it’s such a great team and organization. They have a long history of helping to develop drivers and this is big for the next step in my career.”

In his Xfinity Series debut at Bristol in the spring, Burton qualified fifth and finished 10th. He has made five additional starts since Bristol with two more top-10 finishes and four top-10 qualifying efforts. A fourth-place finish at Iowa Speedway in his second start has been Burton’s best result to date.

A crew chief for Burton and the No. 20 team will be announced at a later time. Current driver Christopher Bell and crew chief Jason Ratcliff are moving into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next year.

Burton has been a Rookie of the Year contender in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series this year for Kyle Busch Motorsports. In 20 starts, Burton has 10 top-10 finishes and is 11th in the championship standings. Neither he and teammate Todd Gilliland made the playoffs.

“As Harrison moves up to the next level of his career, we’re happy to have him join JGR fulltime and go behind the wheel of the No. 20 Supra,” said Steve DeSouza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Harrison has continued to show progress this season in his limited starts and I know that will only continue to develop with more seat time while contending for the Xfinity Series championship.”