Ex-NASCAR Truck owner found dead in Ohio River

Lonnie Troxell, 68, was found floating about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Ohio River near the Captain’s Quarters restaurant and marina in the 5700 block of Captain’s Quarters Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police, fire and other emergency responders found Troxell’s body and pulled it from the river. Troxell was pronounced dead the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Troxell lived in the area near where his body was found, the coroner’s office said. The cause of death has not been released pending the results of an autopsy.

Troxell was the owner of Mighty Motorsports from 2000-2005, which fielded the No.93 Chevrolet for Wayne Edwards in what was then the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Sharon Bowles told The Courier Journal she had been friends with Troxell for over 40 years, and that he and his wife split their time between homes in Louisville and Florida.

After his NASCAR days were over, Troxell worked as a “well-respected” builder and always put his employees first, Bowles said.

“He was just my best friend all around,” Bowles said. “I can’t believe he’s not with us. I’m devastated. He was just an awesome human being.”