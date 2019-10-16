Stenhouse lands JTG ride for 2020

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will remain in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after signing a multiyear deal with JTG Daugherty Racing.

Stenhouse will take the open seat at JTG after Chris Buescher, along with Roush Fenway Racing, announced last month he was returning to RFR to take over Stenhouse’s No. 17. A car number and sponsor for Stenhouse were not announced

Stenhouse will be teammates with Ryan Preece.

“We’re very fortunate to have Ricky joins us next season to continue to elevate our racing program at JTG Daugherty Racing,” said owner Tad Geschickter. “Ricky brings a lot of experience and talent to the team, and we know we can have two playoff-contending teams next season with him and Ryan Preece at the helm of our cars.”

JTG Daugherty will be just the second team Stenhouse has competed for in NASCAR. Rookie of the Year in the Cup Series in 2013, Stenhouse also won two Xfinity Series championships (2011, ’12) with Roush. He made his NASCAR national series debut with Roush in 2009.

Stenhouse has two wins in the Cup Series and a lone playoff appearance in 2017.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join JTG Daugherty Racing next season,” said Stenhouse. “To be able to see what Tad, Jodi (Geschickter) and Brad (Daugherty) have built over the years says a lot about the team and the organization both on and off the track. JTG has grown from a small team in a barn to a two-car team with more than 100 employees, and I’m looking forward to joining the family.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, and ready to go win races with the ultimate goal of making the playoffs and competition for a championship.”