TV ratings: Road Atlanta, Suzuka, Talladega

Formula 1 was back on the other side of the globe last weekend, making for what one might presume would be a bigger time slot challenge for U.S. audience — but, just as happened for the Australian opener, the reverse proved true for the Japanese Grand Prix. ESPN’s live telecast starting at 1 a.m. ET Sunday morning averaged a 0.50 household rating and 756,000 viewers, perhaps benefiting from the network’s lead-in of college football.

NASCAR’s rainout Sunday at Talladega meant full ratings numbers are not yet available for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

The Truck Series race on Saturday at Talladega averaged a 0.36/521,000 on FS1.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship launched its Petit Le Mans finale over the air on NBC, with the two-hour telecast of the opening three hours averaging a 0.33 rating and 478,000 viewers.