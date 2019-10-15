The Week In IndyCar, Oct 15, with Marcus Ericsson

New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson makes a return visit to the Week In IndyCar show and shares his thoughts on joining one of the series’ Big 3 teams, the waves of support from fans in Sweden, IndyCar’s move to the new 2020 aeroscreen, whether he’ll continue as the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team’s test and reserve driver, and more in a wide-ranging conversation driven by questions submitted via social media.