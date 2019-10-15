Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 15, with Marcus Ericsson

Image by IndyCar

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 15, with Marcus Ericsson

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 15, with Marcus Ericsson

By 36 minutes ago

By: |

New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson makes a return visit to the Week In IndyCar show and shares his thoughts on joining one of the series’ Big 3 teams, the waves of support from fans in Sweden, IndyCar’s move to the new 2020 aeroscreen, whether he’ll continue as the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team’s test and reserve driver, and more in a wide-ranging conversation driven by questions submitted via social media.

IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home