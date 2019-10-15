Juncos confirms Indy Pro line-up for Chris Griffis test

Juncos Racing will field three cars in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires test sessions at the Ninth Annual Chris Griffis Memorial Road to Indy Open Test.

Phillippe Denes, Parker Locke, and Matthew Round-Garrido will join the reigning Indy Pro 2000 Champion team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Indy Pro 2000 field will have six test sessions over a two-day period on the IMS road course.

“First of all I’m delighted to be joining such a high caliber team as Juncos Racing for the Chris Griffis Test,” said Denes. “With the team getting both wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year, I’m looking forward to climbing into the car at the same venue as well as getting to know everyone at Juncos Racing.”

“I am very excited to be joining Juncos Racing for the upcoming Chris Griffis test,” said Locke. “Juncos has proven to be a top tier team in each and every series in the Road to Indy ladder system, so I am very much looking forward to learning and growing as a driver under their guidance at this test.”

“I am looking forward to joining Juncos Racing for the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend,” said Round-Garrido. “The team has a lot of history and has had great success over the years running in the Road To Indy, and I am excited and proud to be included.”

All three drivers go into the test with recent Indy Pro experience under their belts. Denes and Locke both contested two races in Exclusive Autosport’s No.91 entry this year, while Round-Garrido ran part-time with BN Racing.