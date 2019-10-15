Chastain joins Haley at Kaulig for 2020 Xfinity

Kaulig Racing announced today its expansion to two full-time entries for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Ross Chastain, who will join Justin Haley. Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as the primary sponsor for 23 races in Chastain’s No. 10.

“Ross Chastain has it all — he’s competitive, he’s marketable, he’s all-around a great, blue-collar guy,” team owner Matt Kaulig said of his latest hire. “As a team, we couldn’t be more honored to land a driver like Ross. In just four races already this season, he’s not only helped advance our program, but he brought home this team’s very first win. Having him at Kaulig Racing next season, driving full-time, is a great gain for our organization.”

Chastain scored the first victory for Kaulig Racing at Daytona this past July. He is also a winner this season in the Truck Series

“Two of the most important things in my life are agriculture and racing,” Chastain commented. “Nutrien Ag Solutions is the best sponsor I could have ever asked for as it pertains to my family’s long history of farming. Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice) and all of Kaulig Racing gave me the opportunity to race this year when I really wasn’t sure I would ever get another winning opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And, we won. Now, next year, we get to try to win more races and also compete for the championship.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions, one of the world’s agriculture retail leaders, will extend its partnership with Chastain and Kaulig Racing into 2020. Throughout the 2019 season, Nutrien Ag Solutions served as the primary sponsor for both Chastain and Elliott Sadler.

The crew chief for Chastain’s team and the 23 selected Nutrien Ag Solutions events will be announced at a later date.