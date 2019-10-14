Preview: RM Sotheby’s Oct. 24 London Auction

RM Sotheby’s will stage its 13th annual London sale Oct. 24 in a new location: the renowned Olympia event space in West Kensington.
Featuring 84 collector cars, 13 lots of automobilia and one motorcycle, the sale docket is led by a 2003 Ferrari Enzo — one of about 400 built — and 11 additional Ferraris from 1961 to 2018, including a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti and a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series I by Pininfarina.
Ten lots of Aston Martins are also on the docket, led by the rare 1968 Aston Martin DB6 Volante, one of just 140 of the model produced.
View more cars from the auction and download the digital catalog at VintageMotorsport.com
Comments