Preview: RM Sotheby’s Oct. 24 London Auction

RM Sotheby’s will stage its 13th annual London sale Oct. 24 in a new location: the renowned Olympia event space in West Kensington.

Featuring 84 collector cars, 13 lots of automobilia and one motorcycle, the sale docket is led by a 2003 Ferrari Enzo — one of about 400 built — and 11 additional Ferraris from 1961 to 2018, including a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti and a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series I by Pininfarina.

Ten lots of Aston Martins are also on the docket, led by the rare 1968 Aston Martin DB6 Volante, one of just 140 of the model produced.