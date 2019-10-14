Bowman shoulders blame for Talladega ‘Big One’

Alex Bowman took the blame for starting a multicar crash at Talladega that took himself out along with a few of his Chevrolet teammates.

Bowman was leading the pack down the backstretch on Lap 108 when Joey Logano hit him and he spun to the inside apron before coming back up onto the racing surface. In doing so, Bowman entered the path of Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Larson while Chase Elliott, Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, and Kurt Busch were also involved.

“I just misjudged how much of a run the 22 (Logano) had there, so that’s on me,” said Bowman. “These cars are tough to see out of, and I didn’t do a good job of it. Probably shouldn’t have attempted to block that, but that’s plate racing. That’s just what happens here, unfortunately, and it’s a bummer that we were in it.”

The crash ended the day for Bowman, Johnson, and Larson. While Johnson is not in the playoffs, Larson is already into the next round, and Bowman will drop on the playoff grid. He only had a 17-point advantage on the cutline coming into the weekend.

“Just coming down to the end of the stage, stage points are so important, and I just really didn’t realize how fast he was coming,” said Bowman of blocking at the time in the race. “After watching the video, I didn’t realize how far out I had gotten and how fast he was coming. So, I just misjudged it there.”

Looking ahead to the elimination race next weekend at Kansas Speedway, Bowman offered a small smile and said, “we’re just going to go lead the most laps, win both stages, and win the race. One hundred percent possible.”

Bowman’s spotter took to Twitter to redirect the balame away from his driver and onto himself:

Everyone needs to get off Alex about that. It was my fault not his, I told him to get to the bottom with a run coming. 100% on me. — Kevin Hamlin (@KevinHamlin) October 14, 2019

Larson was running the outside lane when he saw some smoke and just hoped he’d get through the mess.

“But I saw the 88’s (Bowman’s) door numbers, and I clobbered him,” said Larson. “That was a huge hit on my part, but thankfully I’m OK, and move onto next week and try and get a good run.”

Johnson chalked the accident up to superspeedway racing. When he saw Bowman down so low, Johnson knew a problem was developing as he came back up in front of the field.

“Very proud of my guys, had a very fast Ally Chevrolet today,” said Johnson. “Was doing my best to help my teammates out there and had a good time. Unfortunately, a short day for us.”