Rain pushes remainder of Cup race at Talladega to Monday

The remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway will be run Monday afternoon.

It will air at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NEWS: #NASCARPlayoffs race at @TalladegaSuperS postponed until 2 PM ET Monday due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/ddcyqPiVf2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 13, 2019

Rain forced the field to pit road on Lap 56 Sunday afternoon. When rain moved into the area, the race was under caution following the conclusion of Stage 1, which had been won by William Byron. Before the red flag was officially displayed at 1:58 local time, Matt Crafton also officially relieved Paul Menard in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

Officials had to push the finish of the race until Monday when a second rain cell moved over the speedway. Rain had subsided and track drying was taking place when the rain resumed.

Bryon leads Logano and Alex Bowman at the red flag. Rick Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski make up the top five. Also scoring points in Stage 1 was Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Kurt Busch, and Ryan Blaney.

Chase Elliott started from the pole with his Hendrick Motorsports teammates in second, third, and fourth. However, Brad Keselowski led the first lap as the HMS cars all joined forces in the bottom lane.

Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon also took turns at the front of the field early in the race. At the end of Stage 1 there had been 16 lead changes amongst 12 drivers.

There was one caution flag for the stalled car of Spencer Boyd. Erik Jones had a flat tire near the end of the stage and had to make an unscheduled pit stop, knocking him off the lead lap.

All 40 cars were still running at the red flag.