Elliott claims pole at Talladega

Chase Elliott led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep in qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway.

Elliott (P) will start from the pole in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 after laying down a fast lap of 192.707 mph (49.692s) in single-car qualifying. It is his second pole at Talladega and Elliott also won at the track in the spring. It is his fourth pole of the season.

“We had a really fast NAPA Night Vision Camaro there,” Elliott said. “It was really faster than I was expecting it to be today, which is nice, and Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and our team do such a good job at these places. Really, Hendrick as a whole, and our body shop and our engine shop doing the job that they do coming to these places and have fast race cars and really, it’s kind of on them. So, I’m really proud of the effort.

“It was a tough week last week, obviously, so it’s just nice to come back and get a pole. Obviously, it’s a long race and anything can happen. So, we’ve got to take advantage of a good pit pick and we’ll go to work from there and see what happens.”

Elliott finished last in Dover and enters Talladega below the cutline in the playoffs.

Joining Elliott on the front row will be Alex Bowman (P). Bowman qualified second at 192.552 mph. In the spring race, it was Bowman finishing second to Elliott.

In the second row will be William Byron (P) and Jimmie Johnson. Byron clocked in third at 192.258 mph while Johnson ran 191.566 mph. Completing the top five was defending race winner Aric Almirola at 191.551 mph.

Filling out the top 10 were Brad Keselowski (P) at 191.493 mph, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 191.317 mph, Clint Bowyer (P) at 191.310 mph, Ryan Blaney (P) at 191.222 mph, and Joey Logano (P) at 191.023 mph.

Kyle Larson (P) qualified 12th at 190.776 mph while Kevin Harvick (P) was 15th fastest at 190.321 mph. Martin Truex Jr. qualified 18th fastest at 189.804 mph.

Two playoff drivers will come from outside the top 25.

Kyle Busch (P) was 26th fastest at 188.593 mph while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin (P) did not complete a lap and will start last. Hamlin went out on track, but didn’t record a time after his engine blew up.

UP NEXT: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2:00 p.m. ET.