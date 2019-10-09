Head to head battle in TA2 ends with title

Even though he only needed to start the race to secure the TA2 powered by AEM championship, Marc Miller took an emphatic Trans Am presented by Pirelli win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.
Even though he only needed to start the race to secure the TA2 powered by AEM championship, Marc Miller took an emphatic Trans Am presented by Pirelli win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.
Alexander Sims will return for a second Formula E season with BMW i Andretti Motorsport. The Briton closed his rookie season with a pole, (…)
Jeff Hammond has seen and done it all in NASCAR. A former team member and crew chief, Hammond has won the biggest races and championships. (…)
A typhoon is likely to hit this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with Saturday’s qualifying session at risk based on the most recent (…)
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says he chose Mercedes as power unit supplier so his team has nowhere to hide, but does not think it (…)
Ferrari’s recent improvements mean Mercedes must “extract absolutely everything” out of its car’s performance if it wants to (…)
The Sports Car Club of America National Championship Runoffs is the winner-take-all title fight for SCCA road racing glory. For 2019, (…)
Scott Huffaker, 19, and Josh Green, 16, are the two most recent winners of prestigious Team USA Scholarships, following in the (…)
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
Williams will run some new components during Friday practice for the Japanese Grand Prix as it looks to avoid a repeat of its 2019 woes (…)
Chip Ganassi Racing will double its Swedish driver roster next season with Marcus Ericsson, who joins five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion (…)
Comments