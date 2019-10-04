Final Formula E Season 6 calendar revealed

Formula E and the FIA have today revealed the final calendar for the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the sixth season for the all-electric series. The schedule features a total of 14 races in 12 city centers, including nine capitals and three new locations in Seoul, Jakarta and London, with the Mercedes-Benz EQ and TAG Heuer Porsche teams making their much-anticipated arrival to complete a full 24-car grid for the first time in Formula E.

Formula E then moves to South and Central America for the Antofagasta Minerals Santiago E-Prix (January 18) and CBMM Niobium Mexico City E-Prix (February 15), with the Marrakesh E-Prix replacing Hong Kong for Round 5 of the 2019-20 calendar.

Sanya, China fills the last free slot, again on a circuit around Haitang Bay for Round 6 on March 21. The series returns to Europe for the third running of the Rome E-Prix on April 4, followed by the Paris E-Prix in the French capital against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower on April 18.

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship races in South Korea for the first time on May 3 with the Seoul E-Prix, ahead of the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix on June 6.

Being the only city to have featured in each season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium will once again be held at the historic Tempelhof Airport on June 21, where all four German manufacturers go wheel-to-wheel for the first time in front of their home crowd.

Three weeks later, Formula E crosses the Atlantic to the Big Apple for the penultimate event of the season in New York City. The championship then concludes in London with a two-day season finale showdown at ExCeL London on July 25-26.

2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship

