Final Formula E Season 6 calendar revealed

Formula E and the FIA have today revealed the final calendar for the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the sixth season for the all-electric series. The schedule features a total of 14 races in 12 city centers, including nine capitals and three new locations in Seoul, Jakarta and London, with the Mercedes-Benz EQ and TAG Heuer Porsche teams making their much-anticipated arrival to complete a full 24-car grid for the first time in Formula E.
Formula E then moves to South and Central America for the Antofagasta Minerals Santiago E-Prix (January 18) and CBMM Niobium Mexico City E-Prix (February 15), with the Marrakesh E-Prix replacing Hong Kong for Round 5 of the 2019-20 calendar.
Sanya, China fills the last free slot, again on a circuit around Haitang Bay for Round 6 on March 21. The series returns to Europe for the third running of the Rome E-Prix on April 4, followed by the Paris E-Prix in the French capital against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower on April 18.
The ABB FIA Formula E Championship races in South Korea for the first time on May 3 with the Seoul E-Prix, ahead of the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix on June 6.
Being the only city to have featured in each season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium will once again be held at the historic Tempelhof Airport on June 21, where all four German manufacturers go wheel-to-wheel for the first time in front of their home crowd.
Three weeks later, Formula E crosses the Atlantic to the Big Apple for the penultimate event of the season in New York City. The championship then concludes in London with a two-day season finale showdown at ExCeL London on July 25-26.
|Round
|City
|Country
|Date
|1
|Diriyah
|Saudi Arabia
|November 22, 2019
|2
|Diriyah
|Saudi Arabia
|November 23, 2019
|3
|Santiago*
|Chile
|January 18, 2020
|4
|Mexico City*
|Mexico
|February 15, 2020
|5
|Marrakesh
|Morocco
|February 29, 2020
|6
|Sanya
|China
|March 21, 2020
|7
|Rome
|Italy
|April 4, 2020
|8
|Paris
|France
|April 18, 2020
|9
|Seoul*
|South Korea
|May 3, 2020
|10
|Jakarta*
|Indonesia
|June 6, 2020
|11
|Berlin
|Germany
|June 21, 2020
|12
|New York City
|USA
|July 11, 2020
|13
|London*
|UK
|July 25, 2020
|14
|London*
|UK
|July 26, 2020
