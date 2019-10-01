Laguna damage sidelines Park Place GTD from Petit Le Mans

The damage sustained to the No. 73 Porsche 911 GT3 R at the penultimate round in Monterey will prevent Park Place Motorsports from completing the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season at Petit Le Mans.

A crushing impact suffered by team owner/driver Patrick Lindsay exiting WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s Turn 10 destroyed the German chassis, and with limited time to source a replacement, the decision to call off the GT Daytona portions of the team’s trip to Road Atlanta was made.

“Regrettably, one mistake held a large repercussion,” Lindsey said. “Park Place had a really consistent season with top-five finishes and a podium at Detroit. We had a few setbacks out of our control, but we always continued the fight. I just want to thank everyone for the countless hours of hard work this season. We put together a big year.”

Although Park Place will skip the WeatherTech Championship race at Petit Le Mans, its Michelin Pilot Challenge series Porsche Cayman GT4 program will go forward as planned.

“Switching gears, I am very excited to watch Alan [Brynjolfsson] and Trent [Hindman] finish out their season,” Lindsay said. “They and the VOLT crew took on two series, three championships and have done a spectacular job. I’m extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished this year and look forward to their finale. Park Place supported my decision to become a customer team, and I think we’ve executed that goal well. Of course, it has nothing to do with me; it’s all Mike Johnson and the crew. Hats off to them, and I hope to see a strong finish.”