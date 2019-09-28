Elliott paces eventful final practice on Charlotte Roval

Chase Elliott (P) was fastest in an incident-filled final practice for the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte.

Elliott paced the 32 drivers that participated in the 50-minute session at 102.101 mph (81.801s). Second quickest was Martin Truex Jr. (P) at 102.009 mph, but Truex was the first driver to find trouble.

Less than 10 minutes into final practice, Truex shifted incorrectly as he exited the infield and went through the corners of the oval. The mistake blew the engine of the No. 19 Toyota Camry, leading Truex to come to a stop in the backstretch chicane. He will now have to start at the rear of the field Sunday afternoon, although he’s won the first two races of this round and will advance to the Round of 12.

Trouble for @MartinTruex_Jr! Listen to the engine as the No. 19 enters NASCAR Turn 1 at the Roval. pic.twitter.com/xefGncbuF0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2019

Third quickest was Brad Keselowski (P) at 101.891 mph with Clint Bowyer fourth at 101.775 mph. Michael McDowell completed the top five at 101.756 mph.

Sixth quickest was Ryan Blaney (P) at 101.687 mph while pole-sitter William Byron (P) was seventh quick at 101.640 mph. Kyle Larson (P) was eighth at 101.611 mph, with Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kurt Busch (P) ninth at 101.596 mph. Alex Bowman (P) completed the top 10 at 101.506 mph.

However, Bowman spun in-between Turns 3 and 4 with 40 seconds left in final practice. He hit the tire barriers with the right side of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and the No. 88 team wasted no time in pulling out the backup car.

Bowman had qualified second, but will also start at the rear of the field.

Another #NASCARPlayoffs driver has an issue at the Roval!@AlexBowman88 smacks the wall in practice! pic.twitter.com/6sDLl0NkqM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2019

Also finding trouble in final practice was Jimmie Johnson, who spun in Turns 5 and 6, hitting the tire barriers with the rear of his Chevrolet. His No. 48 team are working to repair the car.

Austin Dillon also spun in the same area, but didn’t hit anything.

Also starting from the back after crashing earlier in the weekend are Parker Kligerman (backup car) and Denny Hamlin (backup car).

UP NEXT: Bank of America Roval 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.