Blaney quickest in second practice on Charlotte Roval

Inaugural Charlotte road course winner Ryan Blaney was fastest in second NASCAR Cup Series practice with a lap of 101.882 mph (81.977s).

Second quick was Ryan Preece at 101.445 mph, while Blaney’s teammate Joey Logano (P) was third fastest at 101.388 mph. Jimmie Johnson was fourth at 101.290 mph and Denny Hamlin (P) rounded out the top five at 101.228 mph.

Pole-sitter William Byron (P) was sixth quick at 101.212 mph. Kyle Larson (P) was seventh at 101.092 mph followed by Chase Elliott (P) at 100.996 mph, Chris Buescher at 100.957 mph, and Matt DiBenedetto at 100.890 mph.

Playoff drivers outside the top 10 were Brad Keselowski 11th at 100.724 mph, Kevin Harvick 12th at 100.693 mph, and Martin Truex Jr. 14th at 100.640 mph.

Clint Bowyer was 18th at 100.496 mph with Kurt Busch 19th at 100.466 mph. Kyle Busch was 20th at 100.371 mph.

Kyle Busch was the only driver who had a significant issue in practice. Early in the session Busch went for a long slide in-between Turns 3 and 4 and bounced the left rear of his No. 18 Toyota off the tire barriers, which required some repairs.

Four playoff drivers were outside the top 20 in practice. Alex Bowman was 22nd at 100.326 mph with Erik Jones 24th at 100.268 mph, Aric Almirola 26th at 99.950 mph, and Ryan Newman 28th at 99.916 mph.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 2:00 p.m. ET.