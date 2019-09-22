Park Place Porsche takes wet GT4 America SprintX Race 2 win

Guy Cosmo (No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4) led the field to green in wet and slippery conditions at the start of Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Round 14 from Road America.

As the field crossed the starting line, the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR rolled to a stop on track, but would restart, continuing in 15th position.

On Lap 2, Alec Udell’s No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR powered past Gregory Liefooghe’s No. 19 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4 for third overall and began to hunt down second-placed Christian Szymczak (No. 34 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4). Three laps later, Udell got past, but by then was 10 seconds behind leader Cosmo.

At the same time, Trent Hindman (No. 77 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR) passed Steven McAleer (No. 29 Classic BMW M4 GT4) for fifth overall, overtaking Liefooghe for fourth on the next lap. With 27 minutes remaining, a charging Hindman slipped past Szymczak into third overall with a daring pass on the outside of Turn 1.

As the pit window for mandatory driver changes ended, Patrick Byrne — in for Cosmo in the No. 89 Mercedes-AMG — lost the overall lead and fell behind the No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR of Jason Bell and the No. 77 Park Place Motorsports Porsche, now driven by Alan Brynjolfsson.

Later in the out-lap Bell went wide in Turn 6, handing the lead to Brynjolfsson, who never looked back and cruised to the overall victory by nearly 22 seconds.

“I love Road America and I love driving in the rain, so today feels great to get the win. It helped racing in the Sprint event earlier in the day for the conditions, but we’re very excited,” said Brynjolfsson.

Byrne would eventually fall behind Matthew Fassnacht, now driving the No. 34 Murillo Racing Mercedes, Fassnacht then powering past Bell for second position at the Billy Mitchell Bend.

Finishing second overall, the No. 34 claimed the SprintX East Am-class victory, while the No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT4 wound up third overall, second in the GT4 East Pro-Am class.

Matt Travis and the No. 47 NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR fought back through the field to claim the SprintX Pro-Am win, finishing fourth overall, with Sean Quinlan (No. 19 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4) finishing second in SprintX Pro-Am, fifth overall.

Drew Staveley and Karl Wittmer in the No. 24 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4 would come home sixth overall, third in the SprintX East Pro-Am category, with Justin Raphael (No. 29 Classic BMW M4 GT4) finishing seventh overall, fourth in the SprintX East Pro-Am class.

The No. 92 Classic BMW M4 GT4 of Chris Ohmacht and Toby Grahovec was eighth overall, third in the SprintX Pro-Am category, while, after a strong start, the No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR of Jason Bell and Alec Udell tumbled down through the order, falling to ninth overall, fourth in the SprintX Pro-Am class.

Michael Dinan and Robby Foley would bring the No. 21 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR home 10th overall, fifth in the SprintX Pro-Am class. Preston Calvert and Matthew Keegan, 11th overall, took the SprintX Am class victory.

RESULTS RACE 2

The Pirelli GT4 America SprintX season will conclude at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 18-20.