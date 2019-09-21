Serra, Marcelli take Road America GT poles

Brazilian Daniel Serra scored the pole for Saturday’s Blancpain GT World Challenge America Round 11 at Road America.

Driving the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3, Serra topped the charts with a 2m04.558s. RealTime Racing’s Mike Hedlund posted the quickest time in the Pro/Am division with a 2m07.604s and will start fifth overall and first in class behind the wheel of his Mo. 43 RealTime Racing Acura NSX.

Naoto Takeda in the Am division No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW F13 M6 GT3 posted a 2m10.737s and will start 13th overall.

In qualifying for Sunday’s Round 12, Pro/Am division driver Kyle Marcelli scored the overall pole. Canadian Marcelli, driving the No. 80 Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX, posted a 2m05.469s to top the charts. He will start first overall on the grid as well as tops in the Pro/Am division.

Pro division Championship points leader Finland’s Toni Vilander drove the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 to a 2m05.765s, good for fifth overall on the grid and tops in the division.

Am division’s Takuya Shirasaka in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW F13 M6 GT3 turned a 2m:07.781s, good for 12th on the grid.

Round 11’s 90-minute contest is scheduled to go green Saturday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. Central. It will be streamed live on gt-world-challenge-america.com. Sunday’s contest is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. Central Sunday and airs live on CBS Sports Network.