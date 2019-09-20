Rydquist to join Trans Am Super GT at COTA with Team PDG

USTCC GT champion in 2017 and current season points leader Carl Rydquist took the Trans Am West Coast Super GT win on his debut earlier this year at Sonoma, driving California-based Prototype Development Group’s Factory Five Racing GTM. Since then, Team PDG and partners MyRaceShop.com, Chase Chevrolet, Mendeola, and Teltac have been gearing up to enter the Trans Am presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship for the full 2020 season.

As part of their preparations, the team is joining the Trans Am Super GT class again on October 5 at Circuit of The Americas. They are well positioned with Rydquist behind the wheel at the Austin, Texas racetrack, for in 2016 he scored a Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car pole position and a podium finish there.

“The entire team is looking forward to the race and hoping for a good result. It is also exciting to bring a unique American supercar manufacturer to the series,” said team owner Richard Migliori. “We are proud of the accolades our volunteer-based team has achieved so far. Trans Am for us is a great new platform to share our sports car racing passion with a broader audience.”

“Trans Am has seen many incredible racers, some of whom became legends. Almost makes you wish for a time machine to go back and see it all happen. But better to join the series!” Rydquist said. “Maybe in the future, people will look back at us and remember that time when we entered this U.S.-made GTM in the Trans Am series for the first time. Let’s give them something to talk about.”