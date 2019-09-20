'If I’m in winning stuff, I’m going to win races' - Hemric

Daniel Hemric said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by his release from Richard Childress Racing, but he was hoping to continue building on what his No. 8 team had been doing the last six months.

“We know we weren’t where we wanted to be, but we also know as a whole at RCR we’ve made huge strides. So that part of it was a little bit…’disappointing’, I guess is the word to use, that I’m not going to continue to build and I’m not going to be a part of that process.

“But things happen,” said Hemric on Friday at Richmond Raceway. “Life happens. The sun comes up the next day and you try again, so that’s where I’m at this weekend.”

Hemric said the organization was as professional as it could be in telling him the news and giving him time to process. He was informed Monday and it was made public on Tuesday.

Hemric was not told who would be driving the car next season. Questioned on the reason he was given for his release, he said the team felt they needed to do something different.

“Because of that, for all the rest of the details, you really have to get RC (team owner Richard Childress) or anybody else up here to answer that question,” he said. “That’s the decision they made, and we’re all going to live with it and move on.”

The good news is that Hemric has already had “a lot” of phone calls with race teams about his future. Since the news became public, Hemric admitted he has been blown away and humbled by all the support he has received from within the industry — including his fellow drivers. That support is what he believes has led to being able to have those conversations and what he hopes will allow him to have a long and successful career.

“That’s what I’m here to do,” said Hemric. “I’m not here to just get by and say, ‘Hey, I was able to do this.’ I’m here to do it and do it at the highest level possible.”

Hemric also feels he did everything he could to keep his ride and he hasn’t lost sleep because of his release. He is 25th in points with two top-10 finishes.

As for the future, Hemric said he just wants to race regardless of the series. Having graduated to the Cup Series after competing in both the Truck and Xfinity series, Hemric is also still looking for his first NASCAR win in any division.

“Everybody in here knows what I’ve been driving over the last four or five years, from being involved in NASCAR period,” he said. “You’ll never one time find a program where I’ve jumped in and they had won five or six races the year before. Because of that, that’s why I say that I take pride in building the program up. I think when you start comparing numbers, you’re exactly right — I don’t think there is much more I could have done on this side to change the outcome.

“But, with that being said, maybe it is time to rebuild the stock. Maybe go back to Truck racing or Xfinity racing, or whatever the next opportunity is, to build that stock and show I can win. I’ve won at every single level that I ever ran full-time in on my way up the ladder. Everybody knows I’m not cocky and I’m not going to sit here and brag about that.

“In the grand scheme of things, I know that if I’m in winning stuff, I’m going to win races and I don’t care what level it’s at. That’s what gives me the desire to keep going.”