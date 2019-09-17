Hemric released by RCR

Richard Childress Racing will release Daniel Hemric at the end of the season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Hemric is leading the Rookie of the Year points driving the No. 8 Chevrolet, moving up to the Cup Series this season after two years driving for Childress in Xfinity.

“Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has exercised its option and will release Daniel Hemric as driver of the No. 8 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camaro ZL1 effective at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR race season,” read a statement from the team. “Daniel is a very talented driver and an outstanding person. We’d like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to RCR the past three years, and wish him continued success in the future endeavors. Additional information on RCR’s Cup program will be announced at a later date.”

Hemric has two top-10 and one top-five finish through 27 races, and is 25th in the standings.

With the quick success of Tyler Reddick, who joined the company this year in the Xfinity Series, Hemric has been a topic of silly season fodder, which only sped up when he said last month he was “iffy” on his plans for next season.

On his Twitter page, Hemric wrote, “Forever grateful to Richard & everyone @RCRracing for the opportunity. I’m disappointed it ended like this, but we’ve got nine more races together & some team goals that are still within reach. I’m going to do all I can to make sure we get those & finish the season strong.”