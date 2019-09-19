Crone, Legge among W Series testers in Spain

The all-female W Series tested 15 aspiring racers over three days at the Almeria circuit in Southern Spain, with the aim of selecting invited drivers for the European series’ second season in 2020.

IMSA ace Katherine Legge, up-and-coming 18-year-old road racer Courtney Crone and fellow young American Hannah Grisham were among the group to put in laps in the W Series’ Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 cars at the 2.61-mile road course. Others taking part included Abbie Eaton (UK), Abbie Munro (UK), Anna Inotsume (Japan), Ayla Argen (Norway), Belen Garcia (Spain), Bruna Tomaselli (Brazil), Chelsea Herbert (New Zealand), Gabriella Jilkova (Czech Republic), Irina Sidorkova (Russia), Michelle Gatting (Denmark), Nerea Marti (Spain) and Tatiana Calderon (Colombia).

Brit @katherinelegge is a successful sports car racer with a career spanning both sides of the Atlantic, but what was it like to be back in single-seaters again? Find out more from Katherine on her first day at the Almeria selection event.#WSeries pic.twitter.com/nQ7bcxPvZP — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) September 17, 2019

“We’ve spent a productive and illuminating three days here at the Circuito de Almeria,” said W Series Racing Director Dave Ryan. “However, although the drivers will now fly home, for us at W Series the hard work will continue unabated for a while yet because our task will now be to gather, assess and scrutinize the driver data we’ve captured over the past three days.

“Then we’ll compare that data with the data we already hold in respect of the eight 2019 W Series drivers who didn’t automatically qualify for the 2020 season (by finishing inside the top 12 in the 2019 championship). We’ll therefore make no selection announcements just yet but will do so in due course.”