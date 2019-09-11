Exclusive Racing Formula Pro USA F4 crowns champions

With the final race weekend of the 2019 regular season in the books, Exclusive Racing | Formula Pro USA F4 in affiliation with SCCA Pro Racing are proud to announce our 2019 Champions.

Marco Kacic, Formula Pro USA F4 Champion

Rayce Dykstra, Formula Pro USA F4 Second Place Kyle Loh, Formula Pro USA F4 Third Place

Howard Sklar, Formula Pro USA F4 Masters Champion

Congratulations to our series champions, all of our race winners, drivers and teams for an exciting 2019 Race Season. Exclusive Racing | Formula Pro USA would like to thank all of our racers, teams, race families, SCCA Pro, SCCA SFR, SCCA Cal Club, NASA, SVRA and our sponsors; Exclusive MotorWorks Racing, Ligier Automotive, Honda Performance Development, Hankook Tire and Red Line Oil for a thrilling race season.

We look forward to another exhilarating season of racing in 2020 with F4 and (new to the West Coast) F3 racing. The 2020 season will start in January with the Formula Pro USA Winter Series featuring F3 and F4 racing at Auto Club Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.