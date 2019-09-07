Monza curb removed after enormous F3 crash

A curb has been removed from the outside of Parabolica at the Italian Grand Prix following a huge crash for Alex Peroni (pictured) in the FIA Formula 3 race on Saturday morning.

Peroni was running wide around the outside of the corner when he hit a curb placed to enforce track limits toward the corner’s exit. The curb failed as the car hit it at high speed, launching Peroni into the air and sending his Campos Racing car rotating through the air a number of times before landing upside down on the crash barrier on the outside of the circuit and bouncing into the catch fencing.

The Australian was able to climb out of the car and walk away from the incident, and was taking to the medical center for checks. His team tweeted that he “looks like he’s OK … (but) he will go to the hospital for more tests.”

We are all extremely relieved that Alex Peroni walked away from this crash during Race 1 in Monza. He is currently under medical observation.#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F3 pic.twitter.com/UdlcFSIqBH — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) September 7, 2019

The curb on the outside of Parabolica was removed following the crash and track repairs took place to both the surface of the run-off area where the curb was located, as well as to the barrier and catch fencing, resulting in a 10-minute delay to the start of FP3.

Immediately after the incident, Jack Aitken — who drives for Campos in F2 and is Renault’s F1 test driver — tweeted in defense of the FIA.

“Before people start jumping on this saying how unsafe the curbs are, it looks like it broke/malfunctioned,” Aitken wrote. “Obviously needs looking at, but remember the guys and girls in the FIA are working bloody hard to try and get this right, and it’s very, very difficult. So glad Alex is OK.”