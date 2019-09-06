Visit IMRRC and the VM/RACER booth at Watkins Glen this weekend

After activities related to this Sunday’s Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix got underway, more fun continues — including the International Motor Racing Research Center’s display today of the Datsun 280ZX driven by Paul “P.L.” Newman.

This is the same car that graced the cover (and salon feature) of Vintage Motorsport in the July/August 2018 issue:

The IMRRC will also exhibit the car at the Concours d’Elegance at the Watkins Glen State Park during the Grand Prix Festival tomorrow. Newman drove the car to the 1979 Sports Car Club of America C-Production National Championship, driving for Bob Sharp Racing and sponsored by Budweiser.

You can also buy tickets during the festival for this year’s IMRRC raffle car — a 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS.

