Norris to join Verstappen and Gasly at back of Monza grid

Lando Norris will join Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly at the back of the grid at the Italian Grand Prix due to power unit penalties.

The McLaren driver was set for a fifth-place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend when he reported a loss of power toward the end of his penultimate lap of the race. Norris crawled over the line but stopped on the final lap, dropping from fifth to 11th in what was the second power unit issue for the team after Carlos Sainz retired early on.

At the start of first practice at Monza it was confirmed that Norris has taken a new Renault power unit — taking all components except the control electronics. The change means Norris will start from the back of the grid, joining both Verstappen and Gasly who have taken the upgraded Honda power unit this weekend.

As all three drivers have back of the grid starts, their final starting order will be defined by their qualifying positions on Saturday.

FP1 was punctuated by a number of red flag incidents, with Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez both crashing in wet conditions. However, teams traditionally run older power unit components during Friday, which should mean both drivers avoid penalties.