Alonso prioritizing Indy over F1 return in 2020

Fernando Alonso is eyeing another Indy 500 attempt and said while visiting the Italian Grand Prix he sees 2021 as more likely for a return to Formula 1.

The double world champion retired from F1 at the end of last season to pursue other racing interests, completing the World Endurance Championship season — and winning the title — alongside a Rolex 24 At Daytona victory and a failed McLaren attempt to qualify at Indianapolis. McLaren returning to IndyCar in partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson next year has his immediate attention; Alonso said he “always” has talks within F1 but is more interested in a return in 2021.

“I think first I need to figure out a couple of different challenges outside of F1, like the Indy 500 and some other stuff, that I need to complete,” Alonso told Sky Sports, discussing his plans for next season.

“2021, with the new regulations — I think (there) is a good mix where we can find a different kind of Formula 1 to what we find now. The reasons why I left F1 last year are still present now — the domination of (one) team and the races a little bit too predictable; but 2021 there will be some changes and maybe there is an opportunity there.”

Alonso is at Monza as a guest of McLaren, where he retains an ambassadorial role. The Spaniard admitted he’d rather be in the car this weekend than trackside observing.

“It would be nice. When you are at a circuit and you are not driving it feels weird. You just see cars going around. But this is a year off for me, even if I am doing the endurance at the beginning of the year and doing the testing for a possible Dakar. I’m not on the couch at home, but I am still a little bit away from Formula 1 this year. It’s a very intense life, this.”