SCCA Solo Nationals: Wednesday Winners

Following the first two days of competition that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 3-4, at the Lincoln Airpark in Nebraska, the first set of provisional 2019 SCCA national champions have been crowned in 35 classes at the Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championship.

– E Street: Bartek Borowski; Elmwood Park, IL; Mazda Miata

– E Street Ladies: Casey Coughlin; Prairieville, LA; Mazda Miata

– F Street: Win-Hou Chow; Dublin, OH; BMW M3

– F Street Ladies: Denise Cashmore; New Berlin, WI; BMW M3

– H Street: Philip Mitchell; White Lake, MI; Ford Fiesta ST

– H Street Ladies: Laney Blume; Wichita, KS; Honda Civic

– Street Touring Roadster: Brian Karwan; Frederick, MD; Mazda MX-5

– Street Touring Roadster Ladies: Tara Johns; Milton, TN; Mazda MX-5

– Solo Spec Coupe: Adam Benaway; Fayetteville, NC; Scion FR-S

– Solo Spec Coupe Ladies: Jennifer Bedell; Hillsborough, NC; Scion FR-S

– C Street Prepared: Billy Davis; New Haven, CT; Mazda Miata

– C Street Prepared Ladies: Katie Lacey; Apple Valley, MN; Mazda Miata

– D Street Prepared: Tamra Krystinik; Middlefield, CT; Mazda RX-8

– E Street Prepared: Jeff Wong; Moorpark, CA; Chevrolet Camaro SS

– E Street Prepared Ladies: Nicole Wong; Moorpark, CA; Chevrolet Camaro SS

– Super Street R: Grant Reeve; Sturbridge, MA; Corvette Grand Sport

– Super Street R Ladies: Shelly Monfort; Saratoga, CA; Chevrolet Corvette GS

– D Prepared: Michael Maier; Livermore, CA; Toyota Starlet

– D Prepared Ladies: Deanne Caraballo; Modesto, CA; Toyota Starlet

– E Prepared: Patrick Washburn; Wausau, WI; Honda Civic

– Super Street Modified: Robert Thorne; Newtown, CO; Honda S2000

– Super Street Modified Ladies: Amanda Thorne; Newtown, PA; Honda S2000

– CAM-C: Mike Johnson; Glen Allen, VA; Chevrolet Camaro 1LE

– CAM-T: Keith Lamming; Raymore, MO; Chevrolet Camaro

– CAM-S: Jadrice Toussaint; Charlotte, NC; Chevrolet Grand Sport

– B Modified: Matthew Ellam; Boulder Creek, CA; Omnifab Cheetah

– C Modified: Anthony Porta; Yorba Linda, CA; Honda

– C Modified Ladies: Sue Eckles; Malcolm, NE; Reynard Formula Ford

– F Modified: Zak Kiesel; Poway, CA; Raptor

– F Modified Ladies: Kencey Christopher; Rowlett, TX; NovaKar J9

– Kart Modified: Larry MacLeod; Ypsilanti, MI; Mod-Moto Tonykart

– Kart Modified Ladies: Dana Gill; Topeka, KS; KGB/Honda Pacemaker

– Formula Junior A: Mason Herrick; McPherson, KS; CRG Kart Santana

– Formula Junior B: Olivia Hammac; Cape Canaveral, FL; Margay Kart Ignite K3

– Formula SAE: John Price; Mansfield, TX; UTA Racing F19; 1.100 (first Nationals win)

Of note is D Street Prepared winner Tamra Krystinik, who has become the fourth woman to win an Open class title in SCCA autocross national championship competition.

The SCCA Solo National Championships continue on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6, where more than 600 autocrossers will vie for the 30-some remaining Solo National Championship titles.

For a complete rundown of the competition, visit the Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championship webpage. Also, follow all the action with live timing and audio at sololive.scca.com, or keep track of the competition at the SoloMatters Facebook page. And tune in each morning an hour before competition begins to the Solo Nationals Morning Show at facebook.com/sccaofficial.