PODCAST: Jeff Burton

A few years into his tenure with NBC Sports as a broadcaster and analyst, the job is becoming easier for Jeff Burton.

“I think this year is easier than last year,” says Burton’s on this week’s podcast, “and I think it’s just because now this is what you do, you get into a rhythm, you know what you’re going to do, you understand the schedule and our more relaxed way of doing the races has made it way easier.”

Burton made a natural transition from racing – competing in his final full NASCAR Cup Series season in 2013 – to talking about it. In addition to his work during race weekends, Burton can be found breaking things down and offering his opinion on the sport during the week for “NASCAR America.”

He gives insight into the job as well as:

How his perspective on accidents is completely different from behind the wheel versus the TV booth, and he’s got a Danica Patrick story to use as an example.

How he approached covering the Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire that his son Harrison was also competing in.

Separating personal feelings about drivers from his professional duties.

Using Ned Jarrett as someone to learn from.

His open-door policy with drivers, which includes having driver’s parents reach out to him.

The challenges of the job.

Why he scrolls through social media from the broadcast booth.

What had him the most nervous about taking the job.

And if there is anything on his broadcast bucket list.