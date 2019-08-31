Hubert killed in F2 crash at Spa

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert has been killed in a crash during Saturday’s feature race at Spa-Francorchamps. He was 22.

The Frenchman crashed at Raidillon on the second lap of the race, hitting the barrier on the outside of the track after trying to avoid a slow car that had already spun. Hubert’s BWT Arden car then bounced back across the circuit and was hit at high speed by Juan Manuel Correa’s car.



Correa was sent airborne and came to rest upside down on the track. The race was instantly suspended and then cancelled as emergency services attended to the incident. Nearly 90 minutes after the accident, the FIA confirmed that Hubert had succumbed to his injuries.

Correa is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liege hospital in Belgium.

Hubert was the reigning GP3 champion, winning last year’s title with ART Grand Prix before stepping up to Formula 2 this year. As a rookie, he had won two sprint races this season, securing victories in Monaco and at his home event in France.

The 22-year-old from Lyon was part of the Renault Formula 1 team’s driver academy, and was given full backing for this year after holding affiliate status last season.

Having secured the French F4 Championship in his first season in single seaters back in 2013, Hubert progressed through Formula Renault 2.0 and European Formula 3 – winning races at each level – before reaching GP3 in 2017.

Hubert is the first driver to pass away as a result of injuries sustained at a Formula 1 event since Jules Bianchi, who crashed in the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix and died in July 2015.

Hubert’s death prompted a flow of tributes from fellow drivers:

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

Can’t believe it, we had the same age, we started racing together and battled on track for years.

All my thoughts goes to his family. Repose en paix Anthoine — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 31, 2019

I can not believe it. RIP my friend ❤ — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2019

No words. My deepest condolences to Anthoine's family and friends. Rest in peace. — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 31, 2019

Hate the news coming out of Spa right now. No words really. Makes you feel sick. — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) August 31, 2019