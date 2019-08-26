Law joins CP Racing for 24H Barcelona

Darren Law, Daytona 24 Hour winner, former full-time driver and now program manager and team owner at Flying Lizard Motorsports, will return to the cockpit this weekend for the 24H Series Barcelona event with CP Racing. Replacing Shane Lewis, Law will drive the No. 85 Mercedes AMG GT3, partnering Charles Putman, Charles Espenlaub, and Joe Foster in the A6-AM class.

“I’m pleased the team asked me to join them for this event,” said Law. “Charles, Charlie, and I were teammates a few years ago, and I have worked with several members of this team previously, I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel and racing with such a great group of guys.”

Law, a team driver for most of Flying Lizard’s existence, now spends most of his time overseeing operations. But he also serves as a test driver, and gets behind the wheel of the team’s GT3 and GT4 race cars regularly.

“Part of my current position with Flying Lizard is testing, development, and driver coaching, so I stay sharp and am more than ready to jump into competition,” said Law. “ I’m happy to fill in this weekend and assist the team in defending last year’s championship title.”

The 20th running of the Hankook 24H Barcelona will feature 48 sports car racing entries from all over the world, and will stream live on the series YouTube page. Practice begins Thursday, Aug. 29, and the field will take the green flag Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m. local time (6:00 a.m. U.S. EDT).