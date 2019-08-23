GT4 SprintX teams ready for The Glen

Pirelli GT4 America SprintX and SprintX East teams and drivers are set to return to the track Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Watkins Glen International, in a race weekend presented by CrowdStrike. Twenty-three entries across both series will compete in two 60-minute races at the scenic 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course.

SprintX Pro/Am

In SprintX competition, the NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR driving duo of Matt Travis and Jason Hart have had a phenomenal season behind the wheel of their No. 47 machine. The team has racked up six wins and has not finished off the podium in 10 races. With 216 points each, they sit atop the driver’s standings, while NOLASPORT holds the lead in the team standings. The team’s performance has helped Porsche secure the top spot in the manufacturer’s standings entering the Watkins Glen weekend.

While the NOLASPORT duo have dominated, they still have work to do to close out the championship with six races remaining. The Stephen Cameron Racing team of Sean Quinlan and Gregory Liefooghe (No. 19 BMW M4 GT4) sit just 33 points behind the leaders — well within striking distance. The duo have three wins to date and have finished off the podium only once in 10 races.

The Classic BMW team of Chris Ohmacht and Toby Grahovec (No. 92 BMW M4 GT4) come into the weekend sitting tied for third in the driver’s standings and will look to play the spoiler role.

Others include the Flying Lizard Motorsports team of Michael Dinan and Robby Foley (No. 21 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR); Colin Mullan and Jarett Andretti in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S GT4; and series veterans GMG Racing (No. 2 Audi R8 LMS GT4) with drivers Jason Bell and Andrew Davis.

SprintX Am

In the SprintX Am division, Preston Calvert and Matthew Keegan have won five races thus far, including an impressive sweep of the Sonoma weekend. Sitting atop the division driver’s championship standings, the duo will co-pilot the No. 51 Team Panoz Racing Avezzano GT.

Only 15 points behind the Panoz pair is the driver duo of John Allen and Kris Wilson. While the team has yet to secure a win this season, they have been off the podium only twice in 10 races piloting the No. 16 Auto Technic Racing BMW M4 GT4.

GMG Racing team principal and veteran series driver James Sofronas, third in the standings, will co-pilot the No. 04 Audi R8 LMS GT4 with CJ Moses. And Rearden Racing’s Jeff Burton and Vesko Kozarov, who scored back-to-back wins earlier this season at VIR, could play a major factor this weekend. They will co-drive the No. 91 Audi R8 LMS GT4.

SprintX East Pro/Am

In SprintX East Pro/Am competition, Canadian Karl Wittmer comes into the weekend leading in driver’s championship points with 96. He will co-pilot the No. 24 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang GT4 alongside Frank Gannett. Sitting only two points behind Wittmer and tied for second in the driver’s standings is the Classic BMW team of Justin Raphael and Stevan McAleer who will share the No. 29 BMW M4 GT4.

The Park Place Motorsports duo of Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman come into the weekend tied in third with 77 points – identical to the team’s number 77 for their Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR. Anthony Geraci and Elivan Goulart sit tied for fourth and will drive the No. 27 KRUGSPEED Ginetta G55. Rounding out the SprintX East Pro/Am field is the No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4 for Patrick Byrne and Guy Cosmo.

SprintX East Am

With a total of only 19 points separating the top seven competitors in the driver’s championship standings, this weekend’s pair of SprintX East Am races will be hotly contested. The TRG – The Racers Group driver Sean Gibbons comes into the weekend atop the standings with 103. He will co-drive the No. 17 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR at The Glen with Derek DeBoer.

James Clay and Randy Mueller sit just two points behind Gibbons and will co-pilot the No. 3 Epic Motorsports BMW M4 GT4. BGB Motorsports Group’s No. 69 Porsche 718 Cayman CS MR will have Thomas Collingwood and John Tecce behind the wheel while Murillo Racing’s Matthew Fassnacht and Christian Szymczak will co-drive the No. 34 Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Over 100 cars will be competing at The Glen in SRO’s three series — Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America. GT4 America SprintX and SprintX East teams and drivers get their first official track time starting with Practice 1 on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:40 a.m. EDT. Qualifying begins Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. EDT, with the first SprintX race set for a green flag start later that day at 5:50 p.m. EDT.

All SprintX races will be streamed live on gt4-america.com and via audio simulcast on SiriusXM satellite radio Ch. 385 (980 on the web stream). CBS Sports Network coverage for SprintX races at Watkins Glen airs Sept. 8 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Check your local listings for additional broadcast time and channel information.

ENTRY LIST